Arsenal Player Ratings: Arsenal vs. Brentford

Arsenal clinched an important win against Brentford with Kai Havertz scoring the winner in the 86th minute.

The win takes them to the top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool and two points above Manchester City.

Here is how we think the Arsenal players fared against Brentford:

Aaron Ramsdale: 3/10

Ramsdale made a terrible howler at the stroke of half-time to gift the visitors an equaliser. And he was almost caught off the line as Toney tried an audacious effort from near the half-way line.

He has lost his place in the team to David Raya, but the Spaniard was unavailable as he is still on loan from Brentford, making him ineligible to face his parent team.

Ben White: 9/10

White had a solid performance defensively and was great going forward as well. He assisted both of Arsenal’s goals including the one that won them the game.

William Saliba: 7/10

Saliba showed composure at the back and did well to keep the likes of Ivan Toney quiet for most of the game, however, he did lose a few battles against him.

Gabriel: 6/10

Gabriel had a decent game and was a huge threat for Arsenal from set-pieces but was caught out of position in the back a couple of times.

Jakub Kiwior: 5/10

Kiwior did a decent job at the back but could not provide the same level of attacking threat that Zinchenko can provide from the position.

Martin Odegaard: 7/10

Odegaard was Arsenal’s creative spark, dictating play in midfield. He had a quieter second half comparatively but overall another decent performance

Jorginho: 7/10

Jorginho put in a steady performance in midfield and threaded the game well from the centre of the pitch.

Declan Rice: 8/10

Rice put in a tireless shift in midfield. Was a constant threat from the midfield and was defensively excellent as per usual. Scored one and hit the post with a stunning effort in the second half.

Bukayo Saka: 6/10

Saka was lively on the wings, causing problems for Brentford’s defence with his dribbling and movement but failed to make any significant impact.

Kai Havertz: 7/10

Havertz did not do much most of the game but popped up when it mattered the most to continue his fine goalscoring form.

Leandro Trossard: 6/10

Perhaps should have been awarded a penalty in the first half after being pulled back by the Brentford defender. Posed a good attacking threat for the Gunners, in particular in the first half.