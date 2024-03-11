Arsenal among Premier League clubs battling for history-making AC Milan talent

AC Milan talent Francesco Camarda made history this season and with his future at the San Siro uncertain, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City are all interested in signing the youngster.

The player turned 16 on Sunday but back in November, the promising Italian striker became the youngest Serie A debutant in history, coming off the bench in the second half of a game against Fiorentina at San Siro.

The player is now eligible to sign his first professional contract with the Serie A giants but things are not going smoothly, leaving Premier League clubs hopeful that they can secure his signature ahead of the new season.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City are all interested in Camarda as they look to pounce on the exciting talent becoming a free agent.

The 16-year-old has made two appearances for AC Milan this season, whilst scoring 12 goals in 30 appearances with Milan’s Primavera team (U19). There is a lot of hype around the Italian star, which is why some of the biggest clubs in Europe are monitoring his situation.

Francesco Camarda is not close to signing an AC Milan contract

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, transfer expert Matteo Moretto has stated about Camarda’s contract situational AC Milan: “As of today, there is still no agreement between Milan and Camarda.”

Moretto added that negotiations will continue over the next few weeks but that it’s too early to know where Camarda will play next season.

This will give the Premier League clubs hope that they can get a deal for the 16-year-old done this summer, but there are still a lot of things that can happen between now and then when it comes to the Italian youngster’s future.