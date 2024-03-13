West Ham would be at risk of breaching proposed new Premier League spending rules after it was decided to scrap the current regulations.

It was reported this week that the English top flight’s profit and sustainability regulations will be scrapped in the summer and replaced by the UEFA system.

The current system of a £105million limit to permitted losses over a rolling three-year period is expected to be replaced by a spending cap tied to a percentage of club revenue and analysing the situations of each Premier League club, Kieran Maguire shows that West Ham are almost £15m over their limit.

Maguire wrote on his X page: “Looking at the new PL proposed rules in relation to squad spending caps and applying to 22/23. Assumptions are Player wages are 70% of total, cap is 70% of revenue for clubs in [UEFA competition] & 85% if not. Transfer spend calculated as average net spend for last three years.

“Table shows aspirational clubs with owners wanting to spend (Newcastle, [Aston] Villa etc) would struggle, existing clubs in UEFA would be fine, despite lower % spend allowed, Everton would be within the limit.”

Are West Ham in trouble?

Although this looks bad for West Ham, it is unlikely that the Hammers will get punished for being over at present.

There will need to be an adjustment period for the new rules as the Hammers were operating under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

The London club are not the only team over their limit, with Newcastle the worst of all 20 teams as the Magpies are almost £40m passed their limit.