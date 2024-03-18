Crystal Palace are one of the several Premier League clubs interested in Athletic Bilbao winger Alex Berenguer.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Spanish club are struggling to agree on a new contract with him, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The report claims that the Spaniard has not agreed to any offers the club has made to him so far, and there is a high chance he could leave on a free transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

The report adds that Crystal Palace along with Brentford and Wolves have ‘taken notice’ of the player’s current situation and are considering making a move in the summer.

Alex Berenguer could be a decent signing for Crystal Palace

The 28-year-old joined Athletic Bilbao in 2020, and since then has made 159 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 27 and assisting another 19. This season he has scored 6 and assisted 2 in 26 games in La Liga.

He is a versatile attacker who plays primarily as a left-winger but can play on the right as well as a second striker.

With Palace expected to lose Eberechi Eze in the summer, Alex Berenguer could turn out to be a decent replacement for them.