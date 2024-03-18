Guinean center-back Youssouf Keira has tragically passed away at his home shortly after playing for his team in the country’s top flight.

The young defender played a significant role for ASM Sangaredi throughout the season, contributing to their unbeaten record until Saturday, when they suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 3-2 to Milo FC.

Following the defeat, Keira was discovered unresponsive at his residence. As per the local reports, he had experienced a heart attack.

Guinean FA’s statement on Youssouf Keira’s tragic death

The Guinean Football Association released a statement confirming the heartbreaking news and expressing their sorrow over Keira’s untimely death.

The statement read (via The Sun):

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of the ASM Sangaredi player Youssouf Keira.

“It took place this Sunday, March 17 2024.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to his grieving family, the club’s board and players, and the entire football family.

“May his soul rest in peace.”