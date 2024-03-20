With significant financial problems facing the team this summer, Liverpool are reportedly pursuing a move for Murillo of Nottingham Forest.

The Nottinghamshire club, which signed around fifty players over the course of two years, were fined four points this week for violating the financial fair play regulations.

Even if they have received a punishment, Forest still faces financial consequences.

The Times report that they may have to sell one of their key players by the end of June in order to avoid losing further points the next season due to financial rule violations, even if they are demoted.

Liverpool are planning to sign a centre-back

The central defender Murillo, who signed a five-year contract to join the team from Corinthians in the summer, is one player who has drawn attention.

The Daily Mail claims that Liverpool, along with three other teams, are interested in making a summer transfer for the 21-year-old defender.

Nottingham Forest are going to have a very uncertain summer as they fight to hold onto center-back Murillo.

Newcastle, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and other Premier League teams are keeping an eye on the defender’s development.

Liverpool face competition to sign Murillo

The defender is reportedly being considered by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window.

This season, Murillo has made 27 appearances and has mostly excelled for the Premier League club.

Joel Matip is expected to leave Liverpool in the summer when his contract ends, so the Brazilian may be a possibility for them given his enormous potential and the necessary technical skill to succeed at a higher level.

In addition, Forest may fetch a lower price given their need to sell as they look to raise money.