Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the FC Midtjylland striker Franculino Dju.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for Midtjylland and Arsenal scouts have been keeping tabs on him this season. A report from HITC claims that the Arsenal scouts are impressed with his performances and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Apart from the north London club, European outfits Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund are scouting the 19-year-old attacker as well.

Dju is capable of operating as a centre forward as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack. The young attacker has 12 goals and five assists to his name in all competitions and he has shown his quality in the UEFA Europe Conference league as well.

Franculino Dju would improve Arsenal

The opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal will be an attractive option for the young striker and he will be tempted if Arsenal come calling with an official proposal.

It is no secret that Arsenal need more depth in the attack. Eddie Nketiah is likely to leave the club at the end of the season in search of regular game time. They will have to bring in a quality replacement and the 19-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He would be a long-term investment for Arsenal and regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development.

Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently this season and Dju could share the goalscoring burden with the Brazilian international.

Arsenal have a proven track record when it comes to young players and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

England v Brazil Tickets are Still Available