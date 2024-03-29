Arsenal and Manchester United keen on French defensive prodigy

Arsenal and Manchester United are always on the lookout for prospects who can help them in the long run and French youth international Joachim Kayi Sanda is on their radar.

According to a report by HITC, both English giants are keen on his signatures.

Kayi Sanda has made quite a name for himself on the back of his impressive performances for club and country. The French Under-18 skipper came into the limelight during the Under-17 World Cup where they lost the final on penalties back in December.

He was a standout performer for his team throughout the tournament. The teenager has earned a reputation for his defensive work, his ability in the air and his composure on the ball. The 17-year-old defensive sensation currently plays for Valenciennes in France’s second tier.

He became the club’s youngest-ever debutant at the age of 16 years and ten months. Kayi Sanda has since gone from strength to strength.

While his contract with them runs until the summer of 2026, a host of top clubs are after his signatures and he is unlikely to stay there beyond the summer.

Arsenal and Man United need to sign a central defender

Arsenal and Manchester United are two of the clubs that seem quite interested in having him in their ranks.

The Red Devils have struggled at the back because of injuries to their key defenders. And, they are now looking to add more depth. The new part owners are focused on signing young players who can help them in the long run and Kayi Sanda could be an ideal fit for them.

While Arsenal have a well-settled backline, even they need more depth. The 17-year-old has huge potential and Mikel Arteta doesn’t want to miss out on him. Both Manchester United and the Gunners are expected to push for him in the summer and it will be interesting to see if either of them can sign him since there is a lot of interest all across Europe.