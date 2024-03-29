Man United make contact with club for €20m-rated South American defender

Manchester United are keen on Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have set their sights on the 25-year-old Colombian defender and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

According to reports, they have already contacted Bologna to express their interest in signing the defender. However, they will face competition from Atletico Madrid.

Lucumi is valued at €20 million and both Manchester United and Atletico Madrid certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price. It will be interesting to see who ends up signing the defender.

Lucumi would be a useful addition to Man United

Manchester United need to sign a central defender in the summer. Jonny Evans will be out of contract and he will need to be replaced adequately. Players like Harry Maguire have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford as well.

Manchester United might need to bring in more than just one central midfielder in the summer. Signing the left-footed Colombian defender could prove to be a wise decision. The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his abilities and the 25-year-old could be a useful player for Manchester United.

The Red Devils must look to improve their squad during the summer window. They have had a mediocre season by their standards and they will need to bounce back strongly. Improving their defence should be one of their priorities. They have looked quite vulnerable at the back of the season. A club of Manchester United’s stature should be challenging for major trophies and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary reinforcements in the summer.