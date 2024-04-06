Our PSG vs Barcelona prediction for Wednesday night’s blockbuster Champions League quarter-final first-leg includes more goalscoring heroics from Kylian Mbappe as Xavi prepares to take on one of his former coaches Luis Enrique.

The huge knockout showdown will see two of Europe’s biggest clubs face off for the chance to take a first-leg advantage as both eye a spot in the prestigious tournament’s semi-finals.

The tie’s first leg will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris with Enrique’s Les Parisiens the narrow favourites to take command of the fixture before heading to the Nou Camp for the reverse leg on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

PSG team news

The biggest absentee for the home side will be Achraf Hakimi, who is suspended for Wednesday night’s game.

Nordi Mukiele suffered a head injury against Clemont Foot but could still recover in time for Barcelona.

Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles) is also likely to miss out but the rest of Enrique’s squad, including Warren Zaire Emery and Bradley Barcola, who both recently returned to team training, are expected to all be available.

Possible XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nordi Mukiele, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Lucas Hernandez,, Warren Zaire Emery, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona team news

Although Barcelona have been without Pedri, Frenkie De Jong and Andreas Christensen, the latter two in line to start.

Alejandro Balde (cruciate ligament) and Gavi (muscle injury) are both out for the rest of the season.

Possible XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski.

H2H: Barcelona have better record but PSG unbeaten in last two

Wednesday night’s matchup will be the 12th meeting between these two European giants.

Barcelona have the slightly better head-to-head record having won four, drawn three and lost three.

However, PSG, who draw 1-1 and won 4-1 against Barcelona in their 2020-21 Champions League campaign, will be confident they can extend their unbeaten run when the sides meet again.

PSG vs Barcelona prediction

Still haunted by Barcelona’s famous 6-1 comeback win in the 2016-17 campaign, PSG will be desperate to get one up on Wednesday’s opponents.

And although Barcelona remain one of Europe’s most technically gifted sides, PSG should have enough to take control of the first-leg, especially with it being played on home soil.

Keep a close eye on Mbappe too. The Frenchman, if reports are to be believed, is preparing to join Real Madrid in the summer, and could look to win Los Blancos fans’ over early by sending their bitter-rivals crashing out of Europe.

Prediction: Kylian Mbappe to score and PSG to win.

Kick-off time and TV channel:

UK fans wanting to watch PSG vs Barcelona will be able to tune into TNT Sports from 7:00 p.m. for all the coverage ahead of kick-off at 8:00 p.m.

The network’s coverage on both TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate will include all the pre-match build-up, the post-match analysis and interviews, and of course, the big game itself.

For those fans wanting to stream the action, the game will also be available via the Discovery+ app with coverage starting at the same time.