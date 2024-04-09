ISIS threatening terror attacks on Arsenal and Man City games in the Champions League tonight

Arsenal FC Manchester City
The Islamic State terrorist group ISIS are reportedly threatening to attack this week’s Champions League quarter-final games, including this evening’s matches involving English clubs Arsenal and Manchester City.

City are away to Real Madrid in their game, while Arsenal host Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium in London, with both games said to be targets for the terrorists, according to the Daily Mail, citing the Al Azaim Foundation.

It seems the foundation, who act as something of a mouth piece for ISIS, shared an image threatening to attack the stadiums hosting this week’s big games in Europe’s top club competition, including Arsenal’s home ground the Emirates Stadium.

The Mail also cite a report from Spanish outlet AS, stating that there could be extra security and police present in Madrid as they host Man City at the Bernabeu.

Manchester City in action against Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League
This is certainly disturbing as thousands of fans are expected to be travelling for these big games, which are often among the finest occasions in the football season.

It follows ISIS recently launching a terrorist attack in Moscow, with 143 people killed and a further 200 injured.

