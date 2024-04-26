Recent developments at Barcelona with Xavi’s decision to stay on as manager has reignited speculation about Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal future.

While the Arsenal boss has been linked to the Catalan club in the past, his focus remains on his current role despite nearing the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Xavi’s U-turn at Barcelona has undoubtedly caught the attention of many, signaling potential stability amidst contract issues at the club. With rumours swirling around the futures of former Barca men Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, and now Mikel Arteta, per The Mirror, it’s clear that Barcelona are considering various options for its managerial position.

For Arteta, the speculation about a move to Barcelona is nothing new. Reports earlier this year suggested that he had agreed to replace Xavi, though Arteta swiftly dismissed these claims as “fake news.” Despite the rumours, Arteta has maintained his commitment to Arsenal, emphasising his contentment with the club and his current contract situation.

Mikel Arteta on his Arsenal future after Xavi’s change of hearts at Barcelona

While the allure of managing a club like Barcelona is undeniable, Arteta’s roots in England and his history with Arsenal present strong reasons for him to stay put. With nearly two decades of experience in English football, including his time as a player and now as a manager, Arteta has developed deep ties to the Premier League.

Arteta’s recent comments reflect his focus on the present, prioritising Arsenal’s performances on the pitch over discussions about his future.

“I still have a year in my contract, that’s a long time in football. The players are happy, the club is happy, no issues. I’m just focusing on the games and winning football matches and that’s the most important thing right now,” via The Mirror.

While the speculation surrounding his potential move to Barcelona persists, Arteta’s commitment to Arsenal remains steadfast.