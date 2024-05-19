Video: Arsenal rehearse Premier League trophy presentation ahead of potentially dramatic final day

Arsenal may only have a slim chance of lifting the Premier League title today, but even a slim chance means that the club are under obligation to have a ceremony prepared, and to rehearse the formalities of picking up their winners’ medals and lifting the trophy.

In scenes which may well be agonising to Arsenal fans ahead of the final day of the season, you can see in the video clip below that players and staff have had to rehearse for what is surely a highly unlikely trophy presentation for later today.

The Gunners will be desperate for these preparations to become reality later, but they need both a win over Everton and an unlikely slip up from Manchester City at home to West Ham…

It shouldn’t be too much trouble for Arsenal to win at home to Everton, provided the nerves don’t get to them, but it feels like the north London giants are relying on a minor miracle for West Ham to get even a point at the Etihad Stadium.

Both City and Arsenal have been in superb form in the second half of the season, but at the end of the day you’d back this experienced Pep Guardiola side to do the job today, having avoided slipping up in the far trickier fixture away to Tottenham earlier in the week.

Of course, while it’s still mathematically possible, it makes sense for Arsenal to prepare, but they will inevitably be trolled mercilessly by all corners of the internet later today if this all proves to be in vain.

City are chasing a fourth Premier League title in a row – something which has never been done before – whereas Arsenal are hoping to lift the trophy for the first time in 20 years, having also come a close second to City last year.