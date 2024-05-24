Manchester City defender John Stones could be on the move this summer after being unhappy at the club.

Football Insider claims that in the upcoming transfer window, Bayern Munich may try to sign “unhappy” Man City defender Stones.

The defender’s status is being closely monitored by the Bavarians, as former teammate Vincent Kompany may make a signing request if he succeeds Thomas Tuchel.

The former Man City defender Kompany held talks with the German giants to become their new manager, as confirmed by another report from the Football Insider.

Stones has been a key player for the Premier League champions in their success under the leadership of Pep Guardiola.

The defender has been consistent for the Premier League club, often playing in the midfield in a different role.

He won the Premier League for the sixth time in 2023-24 but due to his lack of playing time, he is reportedly unhappy at the club.

In the last three months of the season, the defender only started just one game for the Premier League champions.

Due to his lack of playing time at the club, he is concerned about his position in the England national team.

Gareth Southgate has trusted Stones for the centre-back position along with Harry Maguire, the defender is still worried if his lack of playing time could cost him a place in the starting line up at the Euro this summer.

Bayern Munich have signed Harry Kane and Eric Dier, two English stars in the recent transfer windows.

With a move for Stones, he could become a part of the English contingent in Munich.

The defender currently has two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and there have been no indication of a new contract yet.

Man City should keep John Stones

The 29-year-old defender has been a consistent member of the Man City squad and the club should extend his stay.

He has shown time and again with his performances that he deserves to start of Guardiola’s team.

His versatility is a key factor as the defender has looked comfortable playing in different positions during his time at the club.

Kompany’s impending arrival at Bayern Munich might intensify the German club’s interest in the player.