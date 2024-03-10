John Stones has conceded that Manchester City are disheartened by their failure to defeat Liverpool at Anfield.

Rightfully, the Sunday afternoon clash was heavily built up and boy did it deliver.

Stones capitalised on Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant corner kick to propel the reigning Premier League champions into the lead. This marked the culmination of a first half predominantly dominated by Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Nevertheless, City permitted the Merseysiders to re-enter the match following a shocking pass from Nathan Ake, resulting in Ederson clumsily fouling Darwin Nunez in the penalty area.

From that juncture onward, the Citizens arguably relied on luck to depart Anfield with a 1-1 draw.

Despite enduring relentless pressure, Stones and his teammates were disappointed not to have surpassed Arsenal in the Premier League standings.

John Stones on Manchester City drawing to Liverpool

The England international admitted to Sky Sports after the gruelling top of the table clash: “We created quite a lot of chances early in the game and we probably could’ve taken a few better and maybe been two or three up, but that’s football.

“I feel that we’re a bit deflated in the dressing room, because we came here to win and we only got a point out of this game.”

Instead, the Citizens sit in third place, just one point behind the league leaders, Arsenal. In a tightly contested title race this season, Stones made sure to emphasise that City cannot afford any further mistakes, labelling today as one of those mistakes.