Video: John Stones finishes off a brilliantly rehearsed training ground move to give City a lead at Anfield

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have a taken the lead at Anfield from a brilliantly rehearsed corner. 

Kevin de Bruyne whips in a low cross from the corner towards the front post, where Nathan Ake cleverly blocked Alexis Mac Allister to allow Stones to sneak into the six-yard box and slot it past Kelleher.

This early strike from the champions deals a significant blow to Liverpool, who will now have to come back from behind to grab anything from this match.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp reveals why Mohamed Salah did not start Manchester City clash
“Just accept any deal” – Tottenham urged to sell 26-year-old in the upcoming transfer window
Manchester City set to challenge Liverpool for Portuguese star
More Stories John Stones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.