Video: John Stones finishes off a brilliantly rehearsed training ground move to give City a lead at Anfield

Manchester City have a taken the lead at Anfield from a brilliantly rehearsed corner.
Kevin de Bruyne whips in a low cross from the corner towards the front post, where Nathan Ake cleverly blocked Alexis Mac Allister to allow Stones to sneak into the six-yard box and slot it past Kelleher.
This early strike from the champions deals a significant blow to Liverpool, who will now have to come back from behind to grab anything from this match.
Watch the goal below:
"That looked like GENIUS from De Bruyne" ??
John Stones gives Manchester City the lead at Anfield! ? pic.twitter.com/NuaZfBhvYR
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024