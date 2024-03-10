Video: John Stones finishes off a brilliantly rehearsed training ground move to give City a lead at Anfield

Manchester City have a taken the lead at Anfield from a brilliantly rehearsed corner.

Kevin de Bruyne whips in a low cross from the corner towards the front post, where Nathan Ake cleverly blocked Alexis Mac Allister to allow Stones to sneak into the six-yard box and slot it past Kelleher.

This early strike from the champions deals a significant blow to Liverpool, who will now have to come back from behind to grab anything from this match.

Watch the goal below: