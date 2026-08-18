(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Mofe Jemide has been linked with a move away from the London club this summer.

The player is reportedly in Portugal today to finalise a move to Alverca.

According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old will join the Portuguese club permanently after completing his medical. He is expected to sign a long-term contract with the club. Crystal Palace have already accepted an offer from the Portuguese outfit, and the 19-year-old will look to continue his development with regular football at Alverca.

Mofe Jemide set to join Alverca

He would have struggled for opportunities at Crystal Palace, and it makes sense for him to move on and join a club where he can play regularly. He’s a young defender with a lot of potential, and sitting on the bench at the Premier League club would have hurt his development. He needs regular opportunities to improve further.

If he manages to impress in Portugal over the next few seasons, he will have plenty of opportunities to join a bigger club in future. For now, he needs to focus on his development and playing regularly. The 19-year-old central defender is highly rated in England, and it will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace regret the decision to let him leave in the future.

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Jemide begins a new chapter

Meanwhile, Palace are looking to improve the team before the new season begins. They won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, and they need a deeper squad to handle the Premier League and European football in the upcoming campaign.

It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary reinforcements before the window closes.