Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the friendly vs Como (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal is fresh off a wildly successful 2025-26 season which culminated with the club winning its 14th championship. It was the Gunners’ first Premier League title in 22 years. Can they do the same in 2026-27? Well, oddsmakers seem to think so as they have listed the Gunners as 6/4 favourites, which is clear of Man City at 11/4, Liverpool at 5/1, and Man United at 13/2.

That said, these pre-season odds merely offer a bit of insight into what to expect this season. They are indicators, not guarantees. A variety of things, including transfers, are still unfolding and could easily change the odds and alter the entire season forecast.

A Market That Never Stops Moving

One of the most exciting aspects of futures bets is that the odds are prone to significant shifts throughout the season. For example, the arrival or departure of a key player via transfer is sure to have an effect on the price tag. So can a player injury. A shift in sports betting odds presents bettors with plenty of opportunity to find new value, hedge bets, or double down. Structurally, futures odds are identical to pre-match odds. They are both numbers based on the best and most current available information.

The Outright Winner market is just one of many futures bets available. You can wager on a wide range of Premier League futures, including Top Goal Scorer, Top Assists, and Most Wins. You can even wager on whether your team will finish in the Top 10 or be relegated. Starsport goes one step further by offering regional groupings, such as Top London Club, Top Midlands Club, and Top North West Club. This enables bettors to back a team in their corner of the country. Of course, this deep selection of futures markets is also available for Europe’s other major football leagues. While the betting market names remain the same throughout the year, the individual prices don’t.

The Chasing Pack Didn’t Sit Still

As expected, Arsenal made a few moves during the offseason, highlighted by the £75 million signing of Bruno Guimaraes. Despite having two years left on his contract with Newcastle, the 28-year-old central midfielder made it clear that he wanted out. Coincidentally, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, and Lewis Hall also left Newcastle for greener pastures.

The main story in Manchester City has revolved around Rodri, who has been with the club since 2019. To the chagrin of fans, City have sanctioned his departure, with Rodri finalising a move to Barcelona worth around £65.4 million after touching down in Catalonia for his medical. While Man City showed interest in acquiring Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez as insurance, it was unwilling to pay the steep £120 million valuation. It appears as though Fernandez will remain with Chelsea for the time being.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has made a few notable depth acquisitions, including Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, and Victor Munoz. The team has shown much interest in PSG’s Bradley Barcola, but an asking price of between £130 million and £145 million may be too steep a price.

Man United has also tweaked its roster. Most notably, the Red Devils added midfielder Andrey Santos on a £50 million deal, along with Youri Tielemans and his new £35 million contract. Departures include Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund.

History Says the Favourite Usually Delivers

Being a favourite doesn’t guarantee victory. However, in the Premier League, it’s a very solid indicator. Believe it or not, seven of the last ten teams to be listed as the opening-day favourite to win outright have come through. Granted, this doesn’t mean that Arsenal is a lock, but it’s still something to keep in mind when contemplating your Premier League outright bets. It’s a high-percentage play.

The most important thing to remember is that preseason pricing is just a starting point. The outright odds you see at the beginning of the season will almost certainly shift throughout the season. Even though Arsenal’s odds to win outright are 6/4 to open the 2026-27 schedule, you can expect those odds to rise and fall throughout the campaign. A bad stretch will likely lengthen those odds, while strong stretches will probably shorten them.

Don’t forget that Arsenal’s rivals have also been working hard to improve their chances of winning the title. They have also been making moves and spending vast amounts of money to position themselves for victory. In particular, Chelsea and Manchester City have significantly increased their payrolls by inking the types of players that give them the best shot at winning. Nevertheless, the oddsmakers still think that the Gunners are the cream of the crop this season.

The Countdown to Kickoff

Football fans of all stripes are excited to see the new season kick off. Arsenal will begin its title defense at home on Friday August 21st against Coventry, which returns to the top division after a 25-year absence. With pre-match, in-play, and outright futures markets open, all eyes will be on North London to see whether the Gunners can begin their title defense on a positive note.