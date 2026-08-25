Bournemouth confirm potential £15m deal as competition for struggling starter

Michele Di Gregorio to Arsenal?

Bournemouth have just completed a deal to sign a new goalkeeper on loan with an option to buy included.

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Done deals are coming thick and fast today as the summer transfer window enters its final week.

The Premier League is still full of teams with serious work that needs to be done, and there are bound to be some twists and turns along the way.

Bournemouth have just announced the arrival of a new goalkeeper. Michele Di Gregorio has joined from Juventus on loan, a deal which has a potential £15m option in it.

Interestingly, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reports that the deal has no loan fee up front – instead, it has a penalty clause which will see the Cherries pay £1m after the fact if they don’t take up the purchase option.

Petrovic under pressure from new arrival

It’s all part of a big goalkeeper shuffle which has seen former Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario join Juve after they failed to land Parma’s Zion Suzuki, who ended up at Aston Villa.

Bournemouth still have Djordje Petrovic on the books, the former Chelsea goalkeeper signed for almost €30m just a year ago. He will still presumably be number one, but the fact they’re bringing in competition shows they’re not entirely happy with how he’s played.

New boss Marco Rose clearly wanted another option in nets. 26 year old Petrovic had a good game against Man City to start the new season, so there’s no immediate threat. The club will be hoping that a little competition just pushes him to a new level.