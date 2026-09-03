(Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman has confirmed he is in talks to buy a stake in Championship club Norwich City.

The 57-year-old actor revealed that he is “very, very interested” in acquiring a minority stake in the Canaries and is already involved in discussions over a potential investment.

Hugh Jackman interested in buying Norwich City

The 57-year-old Sydney native revealed he is actively pursuing a minority stake in the Canaries. “I’m very, very interested and am talking about it right now,” Jackman told talkSPORT.

Despite Norwich’s difficult start to the Championship campaign, the Wolverine star threw his full backing behind manager Philippe Clement.

Jackman confirmed he has no intention of replacing the French gaffer if he joins the board. “Fantastic,” Jackman said of Clement. “Look at that turnaround. We were the top team in the second half of last year. The season’s just begun. We’re going to get going. I think it’s an exciting team and it’s going to be an exciting year.”

? "I am very, very interested!" ?? "I'm all about the canaries!" Hugh Jackman exclusively reveals to talkSPORT that he is "very interested" in buying a stake in Norwich City! pic.twitter.com/LUXzoguIjB — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 3, 2026

Hugh Jackman’s Norwich City connection comes from his mother

Jackman’s devotion to Norwich stems directly from his family heritage.

Growing up in Australia with English parents, he chose to support the East Anglian side because his mother, Grace, was originally from Norwich.

Having attended matches at Carrow Road over the years, Jackman previously turned down an offer to buy into the club in 2010, a decision he later admitted to regretting.

With the club now under majority owner Mark Attanasio, fresh talks have reopened the door for the Hollywood icon.

Potential Championship clash with Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

If Jackman completes the purchase, his arrival will set up an incredible Hollywood derby against his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Vancouver-born Reynolds co-owns Wrexham alongside Rob McElhenney, with the Welsh side currently competing in their second Championship campaign.

“Good on Ryan, you do your thing, I’m all about the Canaries,” Jackman joked, before predicting that both Norwich and Wrexham will secure promotion to the Premier League.