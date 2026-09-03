Sunderland move was rejected by Cruz Azul star Erik Lira

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland made an ambitious late attempt to sign Cruz Azul midfielder Érik Lira during the summer transfer window, but the Mexico international will now remain in Liga MX until at least January.



The 26-year-old had made it clear earlier in the year that he wanted to test himself in Europe, and that ambition attracted attention from several clubs.

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Monaco appeared to be leading the race, but Sunderland also tried to step in before the deadline in an effort to bring another defensive midfielder to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland tried to hijack Monaco move for Érik Lira

According to Record in Mexico, Sunderland entered the race for Lira while Monaco were working on their own move for the Cruz Azul midfielder.

Lira and his representatives had a clear strategy throughout the summer: the priority was a transfer to one of Europe’s leading leagues rather than simply accepting the first overseas offer available.

That approach ultimately worked against him.

Neither Sunderland nor Monaco were able to complete a deal before the window closed, meaning Lira must now stay at Cruz Azul for the remainder of 2026 unless another suitable market remains open.

His performances had already attracted attention from Manchester City earlier in the year, underlining how highly regarded he has become.

The midfielder has also previously spoken openly about wanting a move to Europe, and ESPN reported earlier this year that Lira viewed playing in a major European league as the next major step in his career.

Black Cats interest shows growing ambition

Sunderland’s attempt to sign Lira is interesting because of what it says about their recruitment strategy.

Rather than only shopping domestically, the club are clearly looking across different markets for players who can improve the squad while still offering resale value.

Lira would have been an intriguing addition. He is comfortable sitting in front of the defence, reads the game well and has enough technical quality to help a team play through pressure.

The biggest question is whether he would have adapted quickly enough to the Premier League.

For Sunderland, missing out is hardly a disaster, but it does leave the door open for January.

For Lira, the situation is more frustrating. He wanted Europe this summer and came close, but his determination to wait for the right league has left him at Cruz Azul for now.