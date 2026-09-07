Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Blackburn Rovers defender Tom Atcheson has been linked with a move away from the club.

Chelsea were reportedly interested in signing the player during the summer transfer window, but Blackburn rejected their offer. The 19-year-old is highly rated across England, and clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham are keeping tabs on him, according to TEAMtalk.

Tom Atcheson attracts Premier League interest

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to return for him in the coming windows. They could use more defensive depth, and Atcheson would be a solid long-term acquisition. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and Chelsea could groom him into an important first-team player.

Meanwhile, clubs like Liverpool have also made enquiries for the defender ahead of the transfer deadline. It seems the 19-year-old defender could be in demand. Blackburn will not want to lose a talented youngster like him easily, and they could demand a premium.

Atcheson must choose carefully

He is highly rated at the club, and they believe that Atcheson is one of their best young prospects in recent times. The Premier League clubs certainly have the financial muscle to pay a premium and get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The opportunity to play in the top flight will be exciting for the young defender. But he needs to join a club where he can play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a club like Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, or Liverpool would hurt his development. He needs to choose the right destination for himself to develop further.