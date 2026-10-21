Confirmed: Ballon d’Or favourite has season-ending injury in terrible blow to football

Paris Saint-Germain
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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia limps off. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia limps off. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In dreadful news for PSG and football in general, winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has suffered a ruptured ACL.

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Last night’s PSG – Barcelona game in the Champions League was much hyped as the match between the two best teams in Europe right now, and it delivered.

Both of them played fast, high pressing, attacking football, and there were 6 goals (and an incredible 40 shots). It was a thriller which the home team eventually won after Barca started to run out of gas in the final stages.

That cements the Parisians at the top of the game right now – but it didn’t come without a cost. Three players left the pitch for them injured in the second half.

Kvaratskhelia suffers confirmed ACL rupture

PSG player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos both went off with what looked like hamstring tweaks. But when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia went off helped on the shoulders of two teammates, it was clear that something more serious was going on.

Today the scans have been done and the worst fears of PSG (and football fans in general) have been confirmed. It’s a fully ruptured ACL for the winger.

Given it’s almost November, this will likely rule him out for the rest of this season. That’s a huge blow for PSG and for football. The former Napoli man is among the favourites for the Ballon d’Or, and will find out on Friday whether he’s won it.

PSG have plenty of attacking options following the summer additions of Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts, but are without question weaker after losing the exceptional 25 year olds.

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