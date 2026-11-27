(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly in a race with Brighton and Barcelona to sign Argentine wonderkid Simon Escobar, with the 17-year-old defender attracting growing interest after impressive performances for club and country.

The Velez Sarsfield youngster has emerged as one of South America’s most promising defensive prospects, with his versatility and attacking qualities making him an attractive option for several European clubs.

Simon Escobar attracts Chelsea and Brighton interest

According to a TEAMtalk report, Chelsea and Brighton have continued to monitor the teenager after initially identifying him as a potential long-term addition earlier this year.

Barcelona have also entered the picture, with the Spanish giants keeping tabs on his development as they look to strengthen their defensive options with emerging young talent.

Escobar has already gained valuable first-team experience in Argentina’s top flight and further enhanced his reputation with some impressive displays for the national under-17 side.

The left-back has also captained Argentina at the Under-17 World Cup, scoring important goals during the competition and demonstrating his leadership qualities.

Velez have recognised his growing reputation by extending his contract until December 2028, strengthening their negotiating position ahead of potential approaches from Europe.

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Chelsea face transfer competition for Escobar

Despite growing interest, an immediate transfer is unlikely, as FIFA regulations prevent the youngster from moving to Europe until he turns 18 next summer.

Velez are also under no pressure to sanction his departure, viewing the teenager as an important part of their plans for the coming seasons.

Chelsea and Brighton are therefore expected to continue assessing his progress rather than rushing into an immediate transfer agreement.

The youngster’s ability to operate further forward, carry possession and contribute offensively could make him an exciting addition to either Premier League side.

However, Barcelona’s involvement could complicate matters for the English clubs, particularly given their reputation for developing talented youngsters.

Escobar still has considerable development ahead of him, but his performances have already attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. A strong campaign could further increase competition for his signature next summer.