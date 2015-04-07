Former WAG Jourdan Dunn reveals bullying led to her dropping out of school

Former WAG of Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge Jourdan Dunn has revealed that the bullying she suffered whilst a teenager, was so bad that she had to drop out of school and be home-schooled, reports the Daily Mail.

The bullies cruelly taunted her for her looks so much so that it apparently made her feel physically ill. By the time she went to secondary school it got so bad that she had to be pulled out and taught from home after she had repeatedly skipped education to get away from it all.

The 24-year-old has since gone on to become one of the world’s most well known supermodels, working for Maybelline New York, Prada, and Vogue in the past. She was famously scouted at the sunglasses counter of Primark in Hammersmith when she was just 15-years-old.

She said: “I didn’t want to leave the house. I didn’t want to look in the mirror. I would feel physically sick. I hated being me. I hated going to school. I already didn’t like the way I looked and now people were making me feel bad.”