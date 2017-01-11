Chelsea prepare to poach another wonderkid despite FIFA issues

Chelsea are interested in signing young German prospect Jann Fiete Arp.

That’s according to the Sun, who claim that the Blues want to add the youngster to the collection of stars already playing in their academy.

The key factor is that Arp, who plays for Hamburg, has not yet signed a senior contract with his club.

This makes it significantly easier for the Blues to move in and poach him – although they must be wary of FIFA’s rules regarding signing players under the age of 18.

The strike has played for Germany at under 16 and under 17 levels, scoring three goals in four international games.

Wolfsburg and Leipzig are also linked with Arp, although should Chelsea mobilise their full financial power neither of those two would be able to match it.

Ultimately it will come down to the player and where he sees himself developing best – and that may well not be at Stamford Bridge, despite the game time starting to be given to academy products under Antonio Conte.