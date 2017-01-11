Unlucky Premier League players who hit woodwork most often include Paul Pogba, Tottenham duo and Liverpool striker

Posts and crossbars can be right w**kers, can’t they? If only they were a bit thinner, we’d have seen some cracking goals from Paul Pogba this season.

Pogba has scored six times in all competitions this season, but he has hit the woodwork SEVEN times.

No Premier League player can match Pogba in terms of near-misses, but Stoke City can also count themselves short on luck, with Potters midfielder Charlie Adam hitting the woodwork four times.

Four other Prem players have hit post or crossbar four times, including two Tottenham Hotspur stars.

Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Bournemouth loanee Jack Wilshere and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge are also on four, behind Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez on five and and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne on seven.

The above stats were originally reported by The Express.

Pogba’s last episode with woodwork came during United’s 2-0 win over Hull in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Pogba cost United £89m when he signed from Juventus in August, as reported by BBC Sport.