(Video) Tom Huddlestone halves Manchester United’s lead from the penalty spot after Marcos Rojo fouled in the area

Posted by
(Video) Tom Huddlestone halves Manchester United’s lead from the penalty spot after Marcos Rojo fouled in the area

Hull City have taken the lead against Manchester United in their EFL Cup second-leg clash through a Tom Huddlestone penalty.

Southampton already booked their spot at Wembley yesterday with a victory over Liverpool, with Claude Puel waiting to find out who his side will face them on the 26th February.

Jose Mourinho’s side brought in a two-goal lead into tonight’s game after goals from Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata handed them an advantage in the first-leg.

However, that lead has now been halved after Huddlestone fired home from 12-yards.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top