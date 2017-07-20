Monaco report illegal Mbappe bids

Monaco have reported two unnamed clubs to FIFA regarding “unauthorised contact” with Kylian Mbappe and the 19-year old forward’s representatives, say the London Evening Standard.

Mbappe is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football, after scoring 15 goals as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and the youngster scored a further six strikes in the club’s storming run to the Champions League semi-finals.

A statement from the club stated, “AS MONACO regretfully notice that important European football clubs made contacts with Kylian Mbappé (and his entourage) without its authorisation.”

“AS MONACO want to remind to these clubs that such actions are contrary to the article 211 of the Administrative regulation of the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and to the article 18.3 of the Regulation of the Status and the Transfer of the Players of FIFA”.

While Arsenal have been linked with the player in recent weeks, it is likely that Real Madrid and PSG are the two clubs Monaco are referring to.

According to AS, PSG are thought to have prepared a €12m per season contract for the player. Real Madrid have also made their interest known, and with Alvaro Morata having signed for Chelsea and Danilo due to complete a move to Manchester City in the coming week, they will have the funds to support a world record move.