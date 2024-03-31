PSG manager Luis Enrique hints at potential Kylian Mbappe transfer U-turn

PSG manager Luis Enrique has stirred up speculation surrounding the future of star forward Kylian Mbappe, suggesting the possibility of a surprising U-turn in the highly anticipated transfer saga.

Despite widespread reports indicating that Mbappe is on the verge of joining Real Madrid, with a deal allegedly agreed upon between the club and the player, Enrique’s recent comments have added a new twist to the narrative.

Luis Enrique hints at potential Mbappe U-turn

In a recent interview with Prime Video ahead of PSG’s match against Marseille, Enrique hinted at the potential for Mbappe to reverse his decision and remain at PSG.

The Spaniard expressed optimism about Mbappe changing his mind, emphasising that the French striker has yet to make any definitive statements regarding his future.

The Spaniard said (via ESPN):

“I’m still hoping that Kylian will change his mind. He hasn’t said anything yet. He can still change his mind.

“Let’s imagine that we win four titles this season and Kylian makes his choice at the last moment and decides that his place is in Paris. Why not, we will see.”

While Enrique’s remarks might ignite hope among PSG fans and others interested in Mbappe’s future, it is essential to note the ongoing speculation surrounding his potential move to Real Madrid.

Is Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid all but done?

It has been widely reported that the World Cup winner is set to move to Real Madrid with a deal between the two clubs and the player already in place.

And a recent report from Marca claimed that the delay in announcing the deal is only to avoid any distractions, since there is a chance these two teams could face each other in the Champions League this season.

And last week, Tchouameni accidentally also hinted at Mbappe’s impending move to Real Madrid in an interview with Telefoot, suggesting that fans in Spain would soon witness Mbappe’s greatness in La Liga.

Which is why, despite Enrique’s optimistic stance, many believe that Mbappe’s transfer to Real Madrid is all but confirmed.

As the transfer saga continues to unfold, football enthusiasts remain eager to see whether Mbappe will indeed make the anticipated move to Real Madrid or if a surprising U-turn will materialise, as hinted by Luis Enrique.