Man City’s pursuit of teenage wonderkid could land them in hot water, fear of transfer ban

Monaco are contemplating lodging a complaint with FIFA over clubs tapping up youngster Kylian Mbappe, and Man City could be in the firing line.

The 18-year-old has established himself as the most in-demand player in Europe this summer, with a whole host of European giants chasing his signature.

It’s no surprise given the season that he’s just had, as he helped fire Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League with 27 goals in all competitions.

With his all-round game suggesting that he has a huge future ahead of him, Monaco have been left furious over the actions of certain clubs, with Sky Sports naming Man City and Paris Saint-Germain as possible outfits stepping over the line.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked, but this report would suggest that they haven’t upset the French outfit, as they released a statement on the matter on Thursday.

“AS Monaco regretfully notice that important European football clubs made contacts with Kylian Mbappe (and his entourage) without its authorisation.

“AS Monaco want to remind these clubs that such actions are contrary to the article 211 of the Administrative regulation of the French Football League and to the article 18.3 of the Regulation of the Status and the Transfer of the Players of FIFA.

“To put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco consider asking the French Football League and the FIFA to commit disciplinary procedures against clubs offenders [sic].”

Further, as suggested by The Sun, there is the threat of a potential transfer ban, although that would seem an extreme conclusion to the matter. Liverpool also faced a complaint to the Premier League from Southampton earlier this summer over Virgil van Dijk, but that didn’t proceed into any serious punishment as the Reds made a public apology.

Perhaps that will be all that it takes in this scenario too, but it’s clear that Monaco aren’t impressed with the way in which certain clubs have conducted themselves.