Spanish journalist: ‘Desperate’ Barcelona have agreement with Liverpool ace, hold meeting for £160m target

All signs suggest that Barcelona could have a very busy end to the summer transfer market with Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Kylian Mbappe all being discussed.

Speculation is rife over what the Catalan giants will do, as Ernesto Valverde could yet see some major changes made to the squad ahead of his first campaign in charge.

Sky Sports pundit and respected Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has attempted to shed some light on the situation, and he has provided key updates on Neymar, Coutinho and Mbappe, while labelling Barcelona as being ‘desperate’ in their reactive rather than proactive efforts to strengthen the squad.

On Neymar: deal with PSG only slowed down due to its complexities. FCB think he made his mind up to leave. So, what of Coutinho/Mbappe? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JaTtMQP0Sm — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) July 28, 2017

FCB contacted Mbappe and has an agreement with Coutinho's agent. But Liverpool determined not to sell. FCB need Neymar's money for any 2/2 pic.twitter.com/uWMj0UwrDg — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) July 28, 2017

Everything FCB are doing now smells of desperation. They have been reactive (not proactive) for too long. Even Mbappe contact arrives late pic.twitter.com/COp8DdzXhV — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) July 28, 2017

That meeting with Mbappe has also been reported by Sport, who suggest that Barca are ready to battle it out with Real Madrid and Manchester City over the signing of the 18-year-old wonderkid.

It’s not going to be cheap amid talk of an £160m bid from their La Liga rivals, and so it would surely depend on Neymar’s sale to then finance the move for Mbappe.

With Liverpool remaining resolute in their desire to keep Coutinho, it remains to be seen whether or not a deal can be done with the Merseyside giants even if Balague claims that there is an agreement on personal terms. Further, with Mbappe so strongly linked with Madrid, Barcelona could have missed the boat there too.

In turn, Balague makes a fair point about their transfer strategy, although perhaps they didn’t account for the possibility of Neymar leaving as Paris Saint-Germain prepare to put together a staggering offer to prise the Brazilian international away from the Nou Camp.