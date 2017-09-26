Man Utd team news: Mourinho has selection headache, quintet miss CSKA clash

Man Utd will be without five first-team stars when they take on CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Jose Mourinho is expected to make changes to the side that beat Southampton at the weekend, with the club confirming that Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick have joined Paul Pogba in being unavailable for the European tie.

The boss has confirmed Pogba, Fellaini and Carrick will be unavailable for tomorrow's @ChampionsLeague game against CSKA Moscow. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 26, 2017

However, Manchester Evening News have since reported that defenders Antonio Valencia and Phil Jones aren’t with the travelling squad either and didn’t train at the VEB Stadium on Tuesday.

Fortunately, Man Utd have strength in depth this season and have various options to replace the missing individuals named above, but they’ll likely be short of full strength and Mourinho has difficult decisions to make.

Matteo Darmian will battle with the likes of Ashley Young and Victor Lindelof for a spot in the backline, while Ander Herrera will hope to step into the midfield.

Having picked up a win over Basel in their last Champions League outing, Man Utd boss Mourinho will undoubtedly be keen to claim maximum points again and qualify for the knockout stage as soon as possible in order to be in a position to voluntarily rest and rotate his stars in a gruelling period of the season.

The Red Devils though are seeing their injury list grow, with Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic still sidelined from issues sustained last season.