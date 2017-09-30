How Man Utd could line-up vs Crystal Palace, key absentee joins Pogba but trio in frame

Man Utd take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday hoping to extend their impressive start to the Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils have won five and drawn one of their first six league games this season, leaving them joint top of the table with rivals Manchester City.

Key to that run has been summer signing Romelu Lukaku, who has scored 10 goals in nine outings in all competitions, and the Belgian international will be expected to lead the line and fire his side to another win this weekend.

As per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, via Manchester Evening News, Phil Jones, Marouane Fellaini and Antonio Valencia could feature as all three were spotted at the team hotel on Friday.

Jones, Fellaini and Valencia could feature for #MUFC. The trio were pictured at the team hotel today. No sign of Martial. [courtesy MEN] pic.twitter.com/ZZUjH0aDM5 — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 29, 2017

However, it doesn’t look as positive for Anthony Martial who wasn’t present, and so there are major doubts over whether or not the French international is in contention to feature as he had an injury complaint in the week which could sideline him for this one.

Jose Mourinho played down fears in his press conference on Friday, but it would be a surprise to see Martial start.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is definitely out as he continues treatment on his hamstring injury, with Mourinho revealing to reporters on Friday that his star midfielder is a “long term” injury problem and is still expected to be out for a number of weeks yet.

In turn, here’s how Man Utd could line up vs Palace this weekend as they will be desperate to end on a high note before the international break.

Probable Man Utd XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Mkhitaryan, Herrera, Mata, Matic, Rashford; Lukaku.