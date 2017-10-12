Arsenal youngster sends message to Arsene Wenger over first-team opportunities

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson has made it clear he’s eager for more chances in Arsene Wenger’s first-team this season.

The talented 17-year-old made quite an impression during pre-season and has also been handed some playing time in the League Cup and Europa League this term.

Still, Nelson’s path to the senior side remains blocked by some big names, though a crisis in defence ahead of this weekend could present some chance for the versatile teenager to get a look-in.

The London Evening Standard report that Laurent Koscielny is a doubt for the Watford game, alongside Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac.

If Wenger sticks to his usual 3-4-3 formation for the trip to Vicarage Road, it seems likely that there’d be room for Nelson in one of the wing-back slots.

Last night, the up-and-coming Gunners starlet posted a picture of himself at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal’s senior side, with the caption: ‘Hungry for more.’

Hungry for more ? A post shared by Reiss Nelson (@reissnelson) on Oct 11, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

So whether or not Nelson senses an opportunity to play this Saturday, the England youth international seems to be sending signals to his manager that he’s keen to get back on the pitch soon.

Wenger himself said this of Nelson when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left for Liverpool in the summer, per the Metro: ‘Overall I believe he has a good spirit and wants to learn. That’s one of the possibilities for him. The fact that Chamberlain left opens a little the door for him.’