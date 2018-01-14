Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal player ratings, stats and reaction: Gunners suffer second half collapse and Arsene Wenger’s side fall behind in top four race

Posted by
Arsenal conceded two goals in four second half minutes this afternoon as the Gunners lost 2-1 to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The away side opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, after Hector Bellerin was put through on goal, with the Spaniard finish the chance to put his side one goal to the good.

The Cherries then equalised in the 70th minute, after a cross from Ryan Fraser was turned home by Callum Wilson after a mistake from Petr Cech.

The home side then took the lead four minutes later, after a brilliant touch and pass from Wilson allowed Ibe a shot on goal, with the winger finishing his chance to put his side 2-1 up.

Player of the Match

Bournemouth ace Callum Wilson deserves this accolade today, with the England forward bagging a goal and assist to help his side beat the Gunners for the first time ever.

Wilson took his goal very well, with his assist for Ibe’s goal being one of pure class, as the forward scored his third goal in as many games against Arsene Wenger’s side.

This tweet sums up the forward’s game against the Gunners today

Stat of the Match

This from Opta shows just how important Alexis Sanchez is for the north London side

Player Ratings

Bournemouth: Begovic 7, Francis 7, S Cook 7, Ake 6, Smith 7, L Cook 6, Gosling 6, Daniels 6, Ibe 7, Fraser 7, Wilson 8 / Subs: Pugh 6, Mousset 6, Afobe 6

Arsenal: Cech 5, Chambers 6, Mustafi 6, Holding 6, Bellerin 7, Wilshere 6, Xhaka 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Iwobi 7, Welbeck 6, Lacazette 6 / Subs: Ramsey 6, Walcott 6

Reaction

Arsenal fans weren’t very happy with their side’s performance following their loss to Bournemouth

