Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal player ratings, stats and reaction: Gunners suffer second half collapse and Arsene Wenger’s side fall behind in top four race

Gunners lost to the Cherries 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium

Away side took the lead through Hector Bellerin

Eddie Howe’s side won through goals from Jordan Ibe and Callum Wilson

Arsenal conceded two goals in four second half minutes this afternoon as the Gunners lost 2-1 to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The away side opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, after Hector Bellerin was put through on goal, with the Spaniard finish the chance to put his side one goal to the good.

The Cherries then equalised in the 70th minute, after a cross from Ryan Fraser was turned home by Callum Wilson after a mistake from Petr Cech.

The home side then took the lead four minutes later, after a brilliant touch and pass from Wilson allowed Ibe a shot on goal, with the winger finishing his chance to put his side 2-1 up.

Player of the Match

Bournemouth ace Callum Wilson deserves this accolade today, with the England forward bagging a goal and assist to help his side beat the Gunners for the first time ever.

Wilson took his goal very well, with his assist for Ibe’s goal being one of pure class, as the forward scored his third goal in as many games against Arsene Wenger’s side.

This tweet sums up the forward’s game against the Gunners today

What a turnaround. Just as the goal looked like it had knocked the stuffing out of us. Callum Wilson back to his best today #afcb — Ed Wooldridge (@eWoold) January 14, 2018

Stat of the Match

This from Opta shows just how important Alexis Sanchez is for the north London side

3 – Arsenal have lost the last three Premier League games that Alexis Sanchez hasn't played any part in – 0-1 at Stoke, 1-2 at Watford and today against Bournemouth 1-2. Missed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2018

Player Ratings

Bournemouth: Begovic 7, Francis 7, S Cook 7, Ake 6, Smith 7, L Cook 6, Gosling 6, Daniels 6, Ibe 7, Fraser 7, Wilson 8 / Subs: Pugh 6, Mousset 6, Afobe 6

Arsenal: Cech 5, Chambers 6, Mustafi 6, Holding 6, Bellerin 7, Wilshere 6, Xhaka 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Iwobi 7, Welbeck 6, Lacazette 6 / Subs: Ramsey 6, Walcott 6

Reaction

Arsenal fans weren’t very happy with their side’s performance following their loss to Bournemouth

I can’t be the only Arsenal fan that’s starting to lose interest in football? — J HUS (@Jhus) January 14, 2018

Arsenal it really is distressing to see the demise of the team! I cannot accept the club not trying to improve and be the best year in and year out also without the two best players we’re a shambles! Painful to watch!!! — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) January 14, 2018

God we’re awful. Spend some money. @Arsenal — B Larsen | Arsenal | Celtics (@BLarsenAFC1886) January 14, 2018

Arsenal are awful without ozil and Sanchez ? — callum Hunter (@chunter2412) January 14, 2018