Arsenal starlet apologises, confirms he was hacked after foul-mouthed insult aimed at Dele Alli

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson seemingly landed himself in hot water after an apparent insult at Dele Alli on Twitter, but he has insisted he was hacked.

It came after a Twitter account posted an image of the Tottenham star with the caption: “Sum up this man in 3 words”.

SEE MORE: Arsenal injury news: Wenger suffers late blow ahead of AC Milan clash

As seen in the image below, Nelson replied with: “Suck my d***”, which naturally got everyone who saw it talking as it was not only pretty inappropriate and random but also a shock that he would come out with such a strange swipe at Alli.

However, he was quick to clear up the situation as he was adamant that a hacker had got into his account and sent the tweet out, and in turn he apologised for any offence caused by it.

Sorry if the previous tweet offended anyone. My twitter was hacked and I just got it back now. Shout out to the hacker though, you could’ve killed me ? — Reiss Nelson (@ReissNelson9) March 7, 2018

It’s a random dig so it has to be believed that Nelson was actually hacked, but still, it’s pretty shady that hackers decided to move on this one.

On the evidence of the tweets below, some Arsenal fans weren’t buying it and responded to him with some sarcastic tweets back after his apology as he pleased his innocence with some hilarious images and memes.

We guess only Nelson will know the truth but he’s done his part to put the matter to bed.

In the meantime, he’ll be hoping to play a part for Arsenal in their Europa League tie with AC Milan, having been included in the squad travelling to the San Siro for the first leg.

Nelson has featured regularly in Europe this season, but it remains to be seen whether or not Arsene Wenger goes with his more experienced senior players or sticks with some of the youngsters who have helped get them to this stage.