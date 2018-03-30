Twitter meltdown as Natalie Sawyer’s exit from Sky Sports News confirmed

Viewers of Sky Sports News have reacted to the news that Natalie Sawyer has left after 18 years, and it’s fair to say that they’re absolutely gutted.

Sawyer established herself as one of the best and most loved presenters on the channel, regularly delivering the latest news in the sports world while also enjoying plenty of Transfer Deadline Day dramas alongside Jim White.

However, as per the Times below, they’ve confirmed reports that she has indeed left the broadcasting giants, while speculation continues to spread over the reason for the split.

It’s been suggested that her fellow presenters were told not to mention her exit in the build-up to her last shift, and she has left with no fanfare at all which raises eyebrows over what has gone on.

Whether she finds work elsewhere or opts to do something else remains to be seen, but based on the comments below, she’ll certainly be missed on Sky Sports News screens by regular viewers.

Today is a very sad day. Good luck in your next venture @nataliesawyer — Mark Clews (@Titchtherick1) March 29, 2018

@nataliesawyer So sad that it appears that you are leaving SSN. For many years you have not only been the best presenter but also the most beautiful presenter on TV. A real football fan and a person who has always seemed in touch with the audience. Best of luck for the future. — Douglas Bagley (@dougbagleyfdl) March 29, 2018

@nataliesawyer no no no . It can’t be true. A luvli lady, luvli smile and doesnt just sit there and read the auto cue, but actually knows her football. A sad sad day which will be echoed by many. I’m sure you will more wanted elsewhere. Good luck natalie. — Jason Walker (@WalkerJnw1970) March 29, 2018

Natalie Sawyer leaves sky? NNNoooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!! — TheJarv (@TheJarv4) March 29, 2018

@nataliesawyer absolutely gutted, just heard that your not working on SSN anymore #sadday #allthebest — A Hadfield (@Addy76Andrew) March 29, 2018

Gutted @nataliesawyer as left sky sports news.

Brightened up my viewing. — hammersfan (@Hammer_trev) March 29, 2018

Natalie Sawyer to BT on a free imo — Alaska Thunderfuck (@NickiiDupre) March 29, 2018

@nataliesawyer We will miss you!! All the very best! pic.twitter.com/rCmPr66Kql — Raaj Sangani (@R44J84) March 29, 2018

@nataliesawyer really sorry too hear you’ve moved on, however I’m quite sure you’ve long been ready for a bigger challenge for some time. Good luck! — Dal (@Dal_1424) March 29, 2018

@nataliesawyer Wow!! Such a shock!! Just read that you’ve left SSN. Wishing you all the best for the future and hope you’re not off our screens for too long Natalie. ? — James Bennett (@JRBennett84) March 29, 2018