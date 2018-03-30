Twitter meltdown as Natalie Sawyer’s exit from Sky Sports News confirmed

Twitter meltdown as Natalie Sawyer’s exit from Sky Sports News confirmed

Viewers of Sky Sports News have reacted to the news that Natalie Sawyer has left after 18 years, and it’s fair to say that they’re absolutely gutted.

Sawyer established herself as one of the best and most loved presenters on the channel, regularly delivering the latest news in the sports world while also enjoying plenty of Transfer Deadline Day dramas alongside Jim White.

However, as per the Times below, they’ve confirmed reports that she has indeed left the broadcasting giants, while speculation continues to spread over the reason for the split.

It’s been suggested that her fellow presenters were told not to mention her exit in the build-up to her last shift, and she has left with no fanfare at all which raises eyebrows over what has gone on.

Whether she finds work elsewhere or opts to do something else remains to be seen, but based on the comments below, she’ll certainly be missed on Sky Sports News screens by regular viewers.

