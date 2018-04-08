Man Utd linked with sensational swap deal, £50m plus star duo for world-class target

It’s difficult to consider this a sensible deal from a Man Utd perspective, but the Red Devils are being linked with a stunning swap deal for a top target.

Jose Mourinho’s men have fallen short this season, as they’ve failed to keep up the pace with rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race and crashed out of the Champions League earlier than many expected.

In turn, the FA Cup remains their only hope of winning silverware this season, but to bridge the gap and compete for the major honours next year Mourinho will undoubtedly be considering ways to strengthen his squad.

According to The Daily Star, he’s been linked with a stunning swap deal which would see Man Utd part with £50m, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial for Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar.

While there’s no denying that Neymar is a world-class star who could make a huge impact both on and off the pitch with his footballing talent and commercial value, that seems like a lot to sacrifice from a Utd perspective even if the French duo are being targeted by the Ligue 1 giants and they are forced to make the most of the situation.

Pogba hasn’t reached his top form this season but given the Red Devils are already light in midfield, coupled with his impressive display against City this weekend, they can surely ill-afford to lose him given how important he could be for their future.

As for Martial, he has struggled to establish himself in Mourinho’s starting line-up this season but he still has a long way to go in his career to improve and mature into a top player. However, perhaps there is more of an understandable argument to include him in any Neymar offer plus the cash.

Neymar only joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, and he has proven his class in France with 29 goals and 19 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

The French giants would arguably jump at this offer though, as it gives them an opportunity to bring in a fee, replace Neymar immediately and have the added bonus of Pogba bolstering their midfield. Time will tell if Man Utd really are willing to agree to such a deal.