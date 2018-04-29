It’s fair to say that Roma club president James Pallotta has not been left impressed by the actions of a small section of the club’s supporters.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, two fans have been charged over an attack which left Liverpool supporter Sean Cox in a critical condition.

The incident occurred outside Anfield ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg encounter between Roma and Liverpool, with the Reds going on to win 5-2 ahead of the second meeting at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

Naturally, there are safety concerns for the Liverpool fans travelling to Rome this week, and so it’s to be expected that precautions and extra measures will be put in place to keep them safe given the scenes last week.

A furious Pallotta has launched a scathing attack on the minority that continue to tarnish Roma’s reputation, but it remains to be seen what further action can be taken, and is taken, by the Giallorossi to stamp it out and prevent it from happening in the future.

“We have a long history at Roma and what’s going on when you have a few stupid people is that they destroy our history and they attack our legacy and I’m tired of it,” he told the club’s official site. “It’s just a couple of f—— morons that take the rest of us down.

“I don’t really give a s— about the score of the game.

“It’s disappointing to me that Rome and AS Roma get blamed for a few individuals who do stupid things. Now, I don’t know the whole story. All I’ve seen is what I saw on the video, like most others, and at least that part of the video with Sean is just the most disgusting stupidity and my prayers are for him and his family.”

Roma will need the support of their fans this week if they are to overturn another big deficit against Liverpool just as they did in the last round against Barcelona, as the atmosphere created in the stadium against the Catalan giants in the last round was something very special.

Nevertheless, the fear ahead of the game will of course now centre around the safety of the travelling supporters, and Pallotta will be desperate to see any repeats of the scenes at Anfield avoided as he’ll also hope to have sparked a reaction from the authorities to clamp down further on this behaviour.