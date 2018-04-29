Liverpool will reportedly look to lock down Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield by offering him a new big-money contract to keep him at the club amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

The Egyptian international has had an incredible first season on Merseyside, scoring a staggering 43 goals in 48 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After struggling in his last stint in England with Chelsea, the 25-year-old flourished in Italy during spells with Fiorentina and Roma, and he has undoubtedly come back a different player while stepping up another level for the Reds.

In turn, he has been a great signing, and Liverpool will undoubtedly have no interest in letting him leave and will sensibly make a big effort to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

According to The Sun, they will offer him a new contract worth £185,000-a-week, double his current salary, in a bid to convince him to commit his future and snub interest from Real Madrid, with The Express specifically suggesting that Los Blancos are an interested party.

Time will tell if it’s enough to convince Salah to stay for the long-term future and continue to be a talisman for the Reds moving forward.

What is clear though is that the Reds need to keep hold of him. Given his impact this season, they can’t afford to cash in and reinvest in the squad as he has been a fundamental piece in their success and has shown no sign of slowing down.

Further, after the exits of Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez in recent times, Liverpool will want to avoid being labelled a selling club and although it has seemingly worked out for them now, a continuation of that with Salah would be a huge risk and could set them back next season.

Tying him down to a new deal will be a major boost for all concerned this summer if it materialises.