Liverpool have completely bossed the first half against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield so it was no surprise when the Reds took the lead through Mohamed Salah.

Much has been made about the Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp saga, with the two caught on camera arguing last week at the London Stadium. However, the pair have seemingly settled their differences as the Egyptian international was restored to the Liverpool starting eleven for this fixture.

Salah’s clever movement and header at the far post increased his Premier League tally to 18 this season. Throughout his seven campaigns at the club Salah has bagged an astonishing 211 goals in over 346 games for the Reds.

His numbers are quite unbelievable against the big six as well. In 70 matches against the Premier League’s “big six” Salah has registered 55 goal contributions.

??? Mohamed Salah vs the ‘Big 6’ in the Premier League: ??70 Games

Does Mohamed Salah still have a future at Liverpool?

It’s quite a fairytale ending that Salah has scored in Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate game at Anfield. The two have seemingly been at the forefront to the Reds’ success which brought them a Premier League title back in the 2019/20 campaign, and a UEFA Champions League trophy the season prior.

There has been speculation surrounding Salah’s future at Liverpool with Klopp departing at the end of the season. There’s also a question of should the club cash in this summer considering his contract expires in the summer of 2025. But then again would they prefer to keep a significant player to help the transition period under new manager Arne Slot?

All these potential outcomes will be revealed in the coming weeks.