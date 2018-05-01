Man Utd’s activity in the transfer market this summer is likely to dominate headlines as they’re already being linked with various comings and goings at the end of the season.

The Red Devils will hope to end the season with silverware in the form of the FA Cup, but they’ve fallen short in the Premier League title race and Champions League.

That in turn should spark movement this summer, but it may not all be welcomed news for the United faithful especially with this first update in mind.

Martial tells friends he’s leaving Man Utd

According to The Express, forward Anthony Martial is seeking an exit from Old Trafford ahead of next season and he doesn’t expect to still be a Man Utd player.

“Martial’s agent has been marketing him around Europe, and trying to get a club,” Duncan Castles told the Transfer Window podcast, as per the report. “I’m told he hasn’t got a definite contract offer yet.

“From what I understand, Martial is telling friends that he expects to be elsewhere when the summer window is complete.”

Having struggled for a regular spot in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up this year, it would come as no surprise if he is indeed seeking a more prominent role elsewhere.

Fellaini makes contract demand to stay at Man Utd

Meanwhile, issues over Maraoune Fellaini’s new contract reportedly centre around his desire to have a longer deal, with the Daily Mail reporting that he’s demanding a two-year contract.

Jose Mourinho has never made a secret of how important he feels the Belgian international is to his squad, and so it remains to be seen if they bow to the pressure from the 30-year-old who seemingly wants some reassurance over his long-term future.

Having played an important role for Man United since joining from Everton, providing a reminder at the weekend with the late winner against Arsenal, he may well get what he wants.

Man Utd eye swoop for Napoli ace Mertens

Elsewhere, The Express reports that Napoli forward Dries Mertens is a possible target, with his reported £24.5m release clause making him a bargain of a signing.

The 30-year-old has had another impressive season having scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists in 46 appearances to lead Napoli’s title charge, and so it remains to be seen if Mourinho swoops to add extra firepower to his squad for next year.