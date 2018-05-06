Real Madrid are eyeing up a move for Spanish Espanyol defender Aaron Martin, with the player potentially being available for a bargain price.

Don Balon are stating that the president of the Spanish giants, Florentino Perez, is eager to sign the player as future replacement for current Los Blancos star Marcelo.

MORE: Sergio Ramos learns Real Madrid will complete stunning Liverpool transfer raid

The news outlet are also stating that the 21-year-old was the set Madrid back around €18M, an absolute bargain price for a player of his quality in today’s transfer market.

Despite being just 21 years old, Martin has already managed to establish himself as one of the most able left backs in La Liga.

Although is yet to register a goal or an assist for the Catalan side since breaking into their first team, Martin has still managed to impress fans with his displays.

The defender’s ability to cross and defensive reliability has seen him become a key part in Espanyol’s set-up these past few seasons, and rightly so.

If Madrid do bag Martin, only time will tell is the €18M he is rumoured to cost will be a bargain or not.