Liverpool have reportedly made advanced contacts with three La Liga-based players ahead of a potential triple summer transfer window swoop.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who report the Reds have been in touch with Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez, Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz and Espanyol left-back Aaron Martin.

It’s claimed in the report that this would likely set Liverpool back a total of €110million, which doesn’t seem too bad for three quality performers in a number of different areas on the pitch.

Vazquez is described by Don Balon as being Jurgen Klopp’s main target, but it’s suggested he could move for all three in an exciting triple swoop.

This may also see Liverpool get into something of a transfer scrap with rivals Manchester United, with Don Balon also linking the Red Devils as admirers of 22-year-old ace Ruiz.

Liverpool could also get a closer look at Vazquez tonight if he makes an appearance for Madrid in their Champions League final clash in Kiev.