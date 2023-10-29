Tottenham keen on 27-year-old Spanish international

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz during the January window.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time at the French club and moving to Tottenham could be ideal for him. He will be hoping to play regularly at the stage of his career and the north London outfit might be able to provide him with more game time.

Tottenham are expected to part ways with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the Spaniard could be his ideal replacement.

Ruiz is versatile enough to operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for him and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal from Tottenham on the table.

As per Fichajes, his versatility and experience are the main reasons why the north London outfit are keen on securing his services. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a reasonable fee with PSG.

The 27-year-old is very much at the peak of his powers and he has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well. He could help maintain Tottenham’s impressive start to the season and help them return to the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham are currently on top of the league table and they need quality players in January in order to sustain their current run of form.