Tottenham pushed towards Manchester United raid after being priced out of £70million transfer

Tottenham look like being pushed towards a transfer move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial after being priced out of a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Spurs had been keen on the Ivory Coast international, but it looks like he’s too expensive as Palace look to charge as much as £70million for him, according to the Daily Mail.

The report adds that Martial remains an alternative as Tottenham will now shift their focus away from Zaha and look at other targets.

Red Devils supporters likely won’t be too happy with this news, with the France international something of a fan-favourite at Old Trafford despite not being a regular starter for the club in recent times.

Martial started last season brightly, but faded in the second half of the campaign following the signing of Alexis Sanchez, who plays a similar role in the side.

It has previously been reported by the Mail that United and Spurs chiefs were set to meet to discuss the transfer of the 22-year-old, and it does seem he could be a cheaper option.

That previous Mail report suggested United would look to recoup most of what they paid for Martial, meaning a deal would likely cost a maximum of £58m.