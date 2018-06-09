Liverpool FC defender admits he’s flattered by Arsenal transfer interest

Liverpool FC youngster Sebastian Caceres has admitted he’s flattered by reported transfer interest from Arsenal and that he dreams of a move to the Premier League.

The Uruguayan teenager, who plays for the Liverpool Futbol Club based in Montevideo, is said to be attracting interest from a number of teams, among those Arsenal, according to the Sun.

Caceres is not the biggest name the Gunners could sign this summer, but fans could also be pleased to see head of recruitment Sven Mislintat identifying the world’s best young talent.

The German did fine work at previous club Borussia Dortmund as he snapped up a number of quality young players on the cheap, and will now be charged with doing the same at the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen how directly involved he is in every deal, but the Sun report that Arsenal are looking at Caceres and that the 18-year-old centre-back himself is flattered to be being talked about alongside such a big name who he follows closely.

‘This was flattering to hear this as they are a top team. I don’t know much about their new manager but I watch Arsenal a lot as I like the style of football,’ he told the Sun.

‘To play in the Premier League would be a dream for me as my ambitions are firstly to play in Europa and then play a World Cup with the Uruguay first team.’