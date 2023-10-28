Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the Uruguayan international defender Sebastian Caceres.

The 24-year-old has attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs with his performances for Club America and the national team. He produced impressive performances against the likes of Colombia and Brazil during the October international break.

Other Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and West Ham United are tracking the defender as well as per 90 Min.

Manchester United need to add more depth to their defensive unit and the 24-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and the Red Devils will have to bring in quality alternatives.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now. Manchester United need more quality if they want to compete with the European elite on a consistent basis.

Caceres has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League defender and he could compete with the likes of Varane and Martinez for the starting spot. The 24-year-old is still relatively young, and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience.

Working under a manager like Erik ten Hag could help him improve. Regular football in the Premier League will accelerate his development.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard to turn down for the Uruguay international and a move to Manchester United would be a major step up in his career.

The Red Devils have the finances to get the deal done as well.

Similarly, Newcastle need to find a quality long-term partner for Sven Boman and the 24-year-old certainly fits the profile. Both clubs are competing in the UEFA Champions League and they will be attractive destinations for the South American defender.

Newcastle have the resources to compete with Manchester United for the player and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.