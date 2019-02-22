Menu

Video: Bafetimbi Gomis scares ball boy with goal celebration, apologises by handing him his shirt

Al-Hilal striker Bafetimbi Gomis scared a ballboy with his trademark celebration, the Frenchman opened the scoring for his side against Al-Ittihad.

The 33-year-old target-man was on the books at Swansea for the three years whilst they were in the Premier League, fans of the English game will recognise the Frenchman’s trademark celebration.

After Gomis netted and pulled off his signature celebration, the ballboy was so petrified that he actually ran away.

Gomis made things right by handing the youngster his shirt later in the game.

Check out the celebration below:

It’s also emerged that Al-Hilal’s President has invited the child to the team’s training session:

