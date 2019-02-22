Al-Hilal striker Bafetimbi Gomis scared a ballboy with his trademark celebration, the Frenchman opened the scoring for his side against Al-Ittihad.

The 33-year-old target-man was on the books at Swansea for the three years whilst they were in the Premier League, fans of the English game will recognise the Frenchman’s trademark celebration.

After Gomis netted and pulled off his signature celebration, the ballboy was so petrified that he actually ran away.

Gomis made things right by handing the youngster his shirt later in the game.

Check out the celebration below:

Bafetimbi Gomis does his usual panther celebration after scoring ? Ball boy is absolutely terrified and runs away ? Gomis finds the ball boy and hands him his shirt ?? Brilliant ??pic.twitter.com/rXry06VipZ — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) February 22, 2019

El delantero Bafétimbi Gomis marcó con el Al-Hilal y en la celebración imitó el rugido de un león asustando a un recogepelotas. Al final del partido le buscó y le regaló su camiseta. ?? pic.twitter.com/zYNyl25abU — ?Locura Fútbolera? (@LaLocuraFutbol) February 22, 2019

It’s also emerged that Al-Hilal’s President has invited the child to the team’s training session:

The president of the @Alhilal_FC invited the child to attend the team exercises and the participation of the players pictures ????? pic.twitter.com/KsgJIJGosS — ????? ??????? (@snalqarni) February 22, 2019